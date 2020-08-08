Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 396,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

