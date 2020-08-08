Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 10,300 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

