Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 88,770 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,770 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 92,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,614. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.