ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.72 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ICON has a market capitalization of $222.90 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 851,070,772 coins and its circulating supply is 559,628,484 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Bithumb, Rfinex, OOOBTC, COSS, HitBTC, Gate.io, Allbit, Huobi, Hotbit, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

