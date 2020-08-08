ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 308,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $824,794.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,876,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,969 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,253. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

