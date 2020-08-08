Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of IPWR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

