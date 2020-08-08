iDealCash Market Capitalization Achieves $339,673.88 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. iDealCash has a market cap of $339,673.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 100.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00792883 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.52 or 0.01817677 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000672 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.