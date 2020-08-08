IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $309,200.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $309,200.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,290,835 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

