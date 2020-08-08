IDEX Membership Price Down 2.9% This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for $201.98 or 0.01719416 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $403,959.84 and approximately $59.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05004752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014259 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.