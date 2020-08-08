IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,357,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,314 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.76. The company had a trading volume of 566,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,236. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

