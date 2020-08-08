IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

IDXX stock traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $381.76. 566,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,236. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,452 shares of company stock worth $21,356,314 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

