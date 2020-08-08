iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 611,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IFMK opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -3.65. iFresh has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

