IG Gold Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $55.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.01976386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00091420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00191787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008486 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

