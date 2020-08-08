Ignis (IGNIS) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Ignis has a total market cap of $19.00 million and $962,963.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Coinbit. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Upbit, Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

