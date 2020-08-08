Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $192,888.96 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Ignition has a market cap of $192,888.96 and $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.71 or 1.00452703 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00161788 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004596 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,333,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,755 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

