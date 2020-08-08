ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0245

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, FreiExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. ILCoin has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $631,419.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002467 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001428 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,496,676,407 coins and its circulating supply is 542,979,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24, FreiExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

