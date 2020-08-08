Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.49

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $152.49 and traded as high as $199.12. Iliad shares last traded at $199.12, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILIAF shares. HSBC lowered Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

