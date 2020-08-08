Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 10,934 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 813,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,318. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

