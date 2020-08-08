Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,534 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE IP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 4,476,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.