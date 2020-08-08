Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE REG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 678,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

