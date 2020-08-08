Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,484,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 14,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,313,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $68,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 6,364,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,842. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.