Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 309,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. 671,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

