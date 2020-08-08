Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.04 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.08. 381,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,605. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.47. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.