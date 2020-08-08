Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.12 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,292. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

