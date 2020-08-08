Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.