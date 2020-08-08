Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $46,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,628 shares of company stock worth $11,423,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

ILMN traded down $43.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,681. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

