Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

ILMN stock traded down $43.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,681. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

