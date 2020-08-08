ImageCash (IMGC) Market Cap Achieves $41,109.42

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $41,109.42 and $102,045.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,837,325 coins and its circulating supply is 4,718,325 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

