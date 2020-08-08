imbrex 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. imbrex has a total market cap of $306,499.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.