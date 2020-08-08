Immedia Group (LON:IME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $13.80. Immedia Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,878 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.88.

Immedia Group Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

