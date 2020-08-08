Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 253,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.64. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

