Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $3.41. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 94,893 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Metals from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $386.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,153,208. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $198,606.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.