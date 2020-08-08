Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $16.24 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

