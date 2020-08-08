IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.37). IMPINJ reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 279,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,576. The firm has a market cap of $589.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

