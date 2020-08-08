Incent (INCNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,047.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Incent has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $8,047.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars.

