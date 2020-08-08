Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

