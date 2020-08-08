Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms have commented on IBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,524,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,195,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.