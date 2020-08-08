Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.33

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $12.75. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 152,391 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 31st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.55.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

