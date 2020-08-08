INDINODE Hits Market Cap of $12,552.55 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One INDINODE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, INDINODE has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. INDINODE has a total market cap of $12,552.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,072,774,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,433,200 coins. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

