Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Infinera by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.32 on Friday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

