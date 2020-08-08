Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,408.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $3,408.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 70.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.