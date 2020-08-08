Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 327,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,432. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

