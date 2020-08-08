Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. 383,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after buying an additional 439,083 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1,796.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 308,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 10,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

