Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $66,270.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

