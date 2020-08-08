Ink Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $673,489.69 and $107,755.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00111179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.21 or 0.01977325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00193219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110962 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

