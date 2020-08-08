INLOCK (ILK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.69 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $245.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,297,274 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

