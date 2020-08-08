Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.95

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.80. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 43,275 shares traded.

INO.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Stéphane Amine purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,604.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

