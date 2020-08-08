Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $51,053.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.04 or 0.04970592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,216,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

