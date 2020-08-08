Insolar (XNS) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. Insolar has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $1.62 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

