Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.03. 36,736,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

